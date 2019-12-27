VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Trading 4.9% Higher

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.15, 11,381 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 186,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGY. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on VAALCO Energy in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock. GMP Securities initiated coverage on VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $117.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 791,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 179,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 403,732 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 16.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.