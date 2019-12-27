Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.03.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $94.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,800. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8,685.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $324,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 44.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 67.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,523,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

