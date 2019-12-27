Valor Token (VALOR) Tops One Day Volume of $291,530.00

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $291,530.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00003366 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

