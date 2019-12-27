ValuEngine Downgrades Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) to Sell

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ HWBK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.25. 7,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,613. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $158.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.20.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter.
Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.
