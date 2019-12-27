ValuEngine Downgrades Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) to Sell

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.25. 7,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,613. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $158.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.20.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 66.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $265,000. 34.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

