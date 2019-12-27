ValuEngine Downgrades Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Netflix from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $371.86.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock opened at $332.63 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $231.23 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.64 billion, a PE ratio of 124.12, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total value of $11,042,414.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,042,414.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Netflix by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 789 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its position in Netflix by 64.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.