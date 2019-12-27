ValuEngine Lowers CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CLPS opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. CLPS has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $17.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CLPS by 379.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 73,452 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in CLPS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CLPS by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

