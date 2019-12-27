Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.30 Million

Brokerages expect Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) to report $9.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.50 million and the lowest is $8.10 million. Veru posted sales of $6.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $38.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.90 million to $45.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $45.54 million, with estimates ranging from $37.77 million to $53.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.96%.

VERU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 14,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $29,886.04. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $170,458. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veru by 65.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Veru by 183.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 169,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.05. 164,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,374. Veru has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $197.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

