VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

VWDRY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR alerts:

VWDRY stock opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.67.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Article: Forex

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.