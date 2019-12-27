VIDY (VIDY) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, MXC, Gate.io and Hotbit. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $802,160.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.04 or 0.05875772 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029684 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036023 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001916 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023565 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,933,357,047 tokens. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, MXC, Bithumb Global and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

