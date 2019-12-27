Warburg Research Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €56.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.90 ($73.14) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scout24 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €56.98 ($66.26).

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €58.65 ($68.20) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €55.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €51.76. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €38.28 ($44.51) and a twelve month high of €59.35 ($69.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.56.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

