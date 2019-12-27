Waves Market Capitalization Tops $92.37 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Waves coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00012591 BTC on popular exchanges including Kuna, Coinrail, LiteBit.eu and Bitbns. Waves has a total market capitalization of $92.37 million and $66.32 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00022205 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008354 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008506 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,709,728 coins. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, COSS, Liqui, Indodax, Exmo, Waves Decentralized Exchange, OKEx, Exrates, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Huobi, Gate.io, Coinrail, Tidex, Cryptohub, HitBTC, Bittrex, YoBit, Binance, Bitbns, Coinbe and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

