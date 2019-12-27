Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cardiome Pharma (COM)

Cardiome Pharma (TSE: COM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/13/2019 – Cardiome Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Bloom Burton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/11/2019 – Cardiome Pharma was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 12/11/2019 – Cardiome Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/6/2019 – Cardiome Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Cardiome Pharma Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.64 and a 52-week high of C$3.13.
Cardiome Pharma (TSE:COM) (NASDAQ:CRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.44 million.
