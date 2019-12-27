Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cardiome Pharma (COM)

Cardiome Pharma (TSE: COM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/13/2019 – Cardiome Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Bloom Burton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2019 – Cardiome Pharma was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/11/2019 – Cardiome Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/6/2019 – Cardiome Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Cardiome Pharma Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.64 and a 52-week high of C$3.13.

Cardiome Pharma (TSE:COM) (NASDAQ:CRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.44 million.

Cardiome Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients suffering from heart diseases. It offers BRINAVESS (vernakalant (IV)) for the conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in acute coronary syndrome patients.

