Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WFC. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.40.

WFC stock opened at $54.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $228.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

