WINk Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. WINk has a total market capitalization of $18.37 million and $6.29 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WINk has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Particl (PART) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001091 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000305 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.