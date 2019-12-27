WINk (WIN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. WINk has a market capitalization of $18.46 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WINk has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

