Xtra Gold Resources (TSE:XTG) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Xtra Gold Resources Corp (TSE:XTG)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59, approximately 5,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 21,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company has a market cap of $27.11 million and a PE ratio of -53.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.43.

Xtra Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:XTG)

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in the Republic of Ghana, West Africa. It primarily holds five mining leases covering an area of approximately 55,905 acres located in the Kibi Gold Belt. The company was formerly known as RetinaPharma International, Inc and changed its name to Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Xtra Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtra Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.