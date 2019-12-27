Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) Short Interest Update

Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the November 28th total of 61,800 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 303,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

YUMA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 29,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,181. Yuma Energy has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $8.61.

Yuma Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yuma Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.79% of Yuma Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Yuma Energy

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

