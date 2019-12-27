Zacks: Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Ambac Financial Group an industry rank of 170 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AMBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ambac Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of AMBC stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 226,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $985.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. Ambac Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.68 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. Ambac Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogle Investment Management L P DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 129,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

