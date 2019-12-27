Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Blackstone Group reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,550%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blackstone Group.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of BX traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.30. 2,150,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,305,547. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 280,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $14,486,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

