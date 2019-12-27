Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) to Post $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) to report $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.00. Hartford Financial Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hartford Financial Services Group.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.55.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,914,502.20. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 4,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $276,112.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,273 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,535. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4,218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,674,077,000 after buying an additional 2,257,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,644,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,533,000 after acquiring an additional 758,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,015,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,173,965,000 after purchasing an additional 471,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,939,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $888,131,000 after acquiring an additional 455,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

