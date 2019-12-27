Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYSCO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. SYSCO posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SYSCO.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

In other news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,076,678.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,384,413.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $2,026,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,491.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,743 shares of company stock worth $17,979,481. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,260. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. SYSCO has a 12-month low of $59.97 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYSCO (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.