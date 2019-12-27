Zacks: Analysts Expect First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) to announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Defiance Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. First Defiance Financial posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Defiance Financial.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $40.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.15 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDEF shares. BidaskClub raised First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of First Defiance Financial stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 53,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $601.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. First Defiance Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $89,204.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,531 shares of company stock worth $140,449 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 31,046 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 54,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 63,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

