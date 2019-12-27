Zacks: Analysts Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $2.00. Honeywell International posted earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.92.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.88. 1,269,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,399. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $126.84 and a fifty-two week high of $183.12. The stock has a market cap of $126.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.