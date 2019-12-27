Zacks: AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.10 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AstroNova an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALOT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, Director Yvonne Schlaeppi purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $122,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in AstroNova by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AstroNova by 337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AstroNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALOT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.67. 482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $97.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). AstroNova had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that AstroNova will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. AstroNova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

