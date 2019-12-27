Zacks: Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) Given $2.75 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $2.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.07) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bellerophon Therapeutics an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 704,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $352,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 333,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $146,524.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLPH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 116,862 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.36. 420,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,826. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.06.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

