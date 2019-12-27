Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.90 Million

Brokerages expect Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) to post sales of $36.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.26 million. Acorda Therapeutics reported sales of $69.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full year sales of $177.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.17 million to $182.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $146.14 million, with estimates ranging from $64.22 million to $212.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Acorda Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $2.75. 12,586,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,264. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $17.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

