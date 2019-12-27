Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.90 Million

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Brokerages expect Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) to post sales of $36.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.26 million. Acorda Therapeutics reported sales of $69.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full year sales of $177.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.17 million to $182.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $146.14 million, with estimates ranging from $64.22 million to $212.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Acorda Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $2.75. 12,586,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,264. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $17.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.