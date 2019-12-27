Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.22 Million

Equities analysts expect that Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) will announce $123.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.82 million. Chegg posted sales of $95.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $408.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $409.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $520.75 million, with estimates ranging from $519.30 million to $523.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.04 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upgraded Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Chegg stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 672,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,031. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 424.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. Chegg has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.55.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $4,885,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,322,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,652,097.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. York sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $369,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,334.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 767,600 shares of company stock worth $27,430,702 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,812,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,530,000 after buying an additional 1,942,695 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $44,603,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg in the third quarter worth about $31,088,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Chegg by 7.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,474,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,388,000 after purchasing an additional 837,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 216.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,129,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,591,000 after purchasing an additional 772,200 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

