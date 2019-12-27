Zacks: Brokerages Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

NYSE BAH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 385,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,037. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

