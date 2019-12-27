Zacks: Brokerages Expect Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.06. Everi reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 325%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $134.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. Everi had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

EVRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie began coverage on Everi in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of EVRI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. 16,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,630. Everi has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,093.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 31,050 shares of company stock valued at $386,363 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Everi by 139.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Everi by 54.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

