Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.30). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCRB shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut Seres Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 210,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $8.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 36.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 72.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 24.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 114,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

