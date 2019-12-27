Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.48 Million

Analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) will report $170.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.10 million. Stratasys posted sales of $177.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $646.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $645.00 million to $647.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $666.42 million, with estimates ranging from $660.64 million to $677.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Stratasys to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

SSYS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.72. 377,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,072. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.96.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

