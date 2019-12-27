Zacks: Brokerages Set $9.00 Price Target for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pacific Mercantile Bancorp an industry rank of 187 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PMBC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

PMBC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 39,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,382. The company has a market cap of $180.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.58. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Inserra sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,044 shares in the company, valued at $670,060.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 191.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 292,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

