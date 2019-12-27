Zacks: Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) Given $7.65 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $7.65 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Iclick Interactive Asia Group an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

ICLK stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

