Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BANF. ValuEngine cut BancFirst from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $62.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.86. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $48.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.77 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Research analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.51%.

In other BancFirst news, insider John Anderson sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,370. 38.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BancFirst by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 12.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

