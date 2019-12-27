Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point set a $21.50 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Callaway Golf from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.19.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $20.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 553.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

