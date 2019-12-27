Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

SDVKY stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 23.02%. On average, research analysts predict that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

