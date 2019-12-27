Zacks Investment Research Lowers Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $171.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.30. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 9.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 687.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

