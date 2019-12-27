Zacks: TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given TransAct Technologies an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TACT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TACT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. 353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,376. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $80.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.10.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. TransAct Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $437,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.