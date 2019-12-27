ZB (ZB) Market Cap Hits $91.00 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. ZB has a total market cap of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One ZB token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.01243988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120535 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

