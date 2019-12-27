Zen Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $209.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 50.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 62.1% against the US dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $163,326.00 and approximately $209.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00182998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.01240823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026155 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120688 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

ZP is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

