Zetacoin (ZET) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10,896.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a market cap of $207,275.00 and $10,896.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,233.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.19 or 0.02647332 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00558243 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005759 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00021551 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000446 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,836,641 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, YoBit, CoinEgg and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

