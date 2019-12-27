Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will post $49.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.50 million and the highest is $49.81 million. ZIX posted sales of $18.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year sales of $172.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.55 million to $172.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $212.21 million, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $213.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ZIXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $9.00 target price on ZIX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on ZIX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Shares of ZIX stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,862. ZIX has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $393.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82.

In other news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $376,635.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 288,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 702.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ZIX by 16.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 631,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the second quarter worth $4,878,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the second quarter worth $4,787,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in ZIX by 190.6% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 782,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 512,950 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

