$0.01 EPS Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.01). Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EGLE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 11,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $50,126.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at $104,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.48.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

