$0.03 EPS Expected for Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.07. Cameco reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.94 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cameco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 50.0% in the third quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 9,576,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,323 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cameco by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,895,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,374 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cameco by 12,790.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,398,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,856 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Cameco by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 22,637,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after buying an additional 1,189,192 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,803,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,604. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

