-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). VBI Vaccines reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 70.54% and a negative net margin of 1,458.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

In other VBI Vaccines news, CEO Jeff Baxter purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 608,255 shares in the company, valued at $304,127.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 212,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,440. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. State Street Corp grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 61,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 1,488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 102,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VBIV remained flat at $$1.36 during trading on Friday. 6,879,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $242.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.82. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

