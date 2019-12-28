$0.16 EPS Expected for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will report $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teradata’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.13. Teradata reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.62 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.61. 559,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,711. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Martyn Etherington acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $113,649.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Teradata by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 569,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 433,139 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its position in Teradata by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,676,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,986,000 after acquiring an additional 26,468 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Teradata by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

