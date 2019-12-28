$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. Micron Technology reported earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $7.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,006,633.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,229,166.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,430. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,961,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.4% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 231,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,029,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,632,114. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.06. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

