$0.49 EPS Expected for GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. GMS reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. GMS had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $861.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GMS from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on shares of GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GMS from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of GMS from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

In other GMS news, Director Ronald R. Ross sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $852,357.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,981,659.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 17.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 65.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 26.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $27.07. 249,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,119. GMS has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

