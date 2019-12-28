-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) will report ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($1.56). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- reported earnings of ($2.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.39. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.84 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.18.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,697. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.38 and a 200 day moving average of $137.10. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1-year low of $92.80 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.16.

In related news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $48,967.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total transaction of $45,532,200.00. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 192.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

