-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Uniqure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the highest is ($0.67). Uniqure reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($2.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Uniqure.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 1,670.86%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QURE. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $345,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,373,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $528,478.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,283,119.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,122 shares of company stock worth $2,873,598. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniqure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Uniqure by 275.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Uniqure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Uniqure by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uniqure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QURE traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.50. 289,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,925. Uniqure has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

